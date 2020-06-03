Is it just me or is the entire county focused on opening only restaurants?
Since Frederick County is primarily a county of high-income residents, and it seems the only housing construction projects I see are for courting the same, it must be that limitations on and/or closed restaurants are the only businesses causing distress.
With a seemingly disproportionate amount of restaurant businesses, of course the majority of unemployed would be restaurant workers. Hardly any mention of manufacturing or other small businesses equally affected, but no doubt they are also hurting. Once again, it seems priorities are askew and mirror the desires of those with lots of discretionary income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.