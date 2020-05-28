I am disappointed in the News-Post for giving Blaine Young free campaign space, with his latest opinion column, and several recent letters to the editor.
It's clear to me he's running for office, either county executive or mayor of the city, and is trying to paint himself as a wise, compassionate conservative leader.
We voters remember his moral (black book), ethical (sweetheart deals for developers), and fiscal (Montevue/Citizens sale) failings. There are reasons the people of Frederick had had enough of him and his cronies.
Yes, government must respond to events in life, and the fiscal issues caused by the coronavirus are real. However, the standard Republican, trickle-down economics favoring business owners over the rest of us, will not work any better under Mr. Young than it did under Reagan, Bush or Trump. Government is about the common good, and compassion is about the least among us, not the wealthiest.
Has Mr. Young forgotten this? We haven't forgotten him. I hope the News-Post will give his future opponent as much free coverage for their position statements.
The damage that Blaine and his buddies did to Frederick County had far reaching consequences, and continue to this day. While saying they “did not Want to become another Montgomery County “, they proceeded to quietly try to make it one by allowing any developer who came in over develop with no infrastructure support system. They claimed to be working in the best interests of the county, yet wanted to sell all county buildings and privatize the whole thing. This would have cost much more in the long run, and if going with the lowest bidder, could well have resulted in inferior work. Many county positions were eliminated under their direction. They were in it for their own self interests. Then there was the promotion of Blaine’s girlfriend with a substantial raise, in the finance department. Kirby advocated for her to remain in that position after Blaine was out of office, because he “trusted her”. Blaine calls to mind a tRump wannabe. If he ever gets elected, the citizenry had better hang on to their purse strings. Oh, by the way, I don’t know if it’s still there, but ther were some very interesting pics of Blaine in The Frederick Chronicles.
Maybe we can draft Gov. Hogan for the next 4 years?
Remember when Blaine got hit with a prostitution charge as well at a motel? Not exactly demonstrating the moral values he claims to have. Guess he figures since people will believe any charlatan/conman like Trump says, they'll swallow whatever he offers them. Best of luck.
Oh, we remember Blaine. The WFMD 'celebrity.' The wannabe conservative talk-radio pundit. The tea party bad boy. The middle-school demeanor. The government-hater who got elected. The revenge. The children's basketball coach who couldn't show respect to a league referee. The exaggerated hairstyle, pinky rings and shiny suits. The crown royal and cigars. The daddy issues. The fidelity issues. The impulsiveness. The soliciting. The people remember Blaine. The angry boy from the good family. The people got wise to Blaine. The people voted Blaine out. For Frederick Country, Blaine was Trump before Trump. Just the dress rehearsal. We were able put the embarrassment of Blaine behind us after just one term. We should have confidence that we will elect a more qualified leader for the presidency this November.
armillary, [thumbup][thumbup]
Good summary, armillary. And, I wish we had a better choice come November. [ninja]
