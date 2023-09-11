MAGA (Make America Great Again) is the motto of the GOP, right?
How do you reconcile that with the image that will forever go down in history from the primary debate, in which all raised their hands when asked if they think someone indicted on felony charges should be their nominee or even allowed to run for office?
Some good follow-up questions would have been related to other possible felonies just to see how much might be too much. Support he was convicted of tax fraud? Still vote for him? How about pedophilia? Armed robbery?
How about conspiracy to overthrow the US government?
That appears to be acceptable to Trump’s supporters — both those on stage at the debate and those more locally sourced.
Forget about the RICO charge. He already has been convicted of rape and admits he is a P grabber
The author seems to be a modern day Diogenes, seeking a honest politician. It should be noted that along with Trump, recent Presidents Biden, Obama, & Clinton all deceived the public. Perhaps she needs to expand her search to include the profession, instead of limiting herself to one individual.
Did you raise your hand Blueline?
I will if I can plant one on your kisser. Only kidding ...
The LTE author is incorrect about the question asked at the debate. Here’s the
question: “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party's choice? Please raise your hand if you would."
The LTE author is correct about the lack of character on display.
Exactly, public [thumbup]. While Trump's character has always been sketchy, the raised hands say a lot about the remaining candidates. Ron DeSantis had to look around to see who else's hand was raised before raising his. Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie had the only remaining backbones on the stage in not raising their hands. Character means doing the right thing even when nobody is watching, but the world was watching the debate. Supporting a convicted felon who has continually (long before his political "career") demonstrated a lack of character for the highest office in the land says a lot about them. What has become of the "Party of Lincoln"? The "Law and Order" party?
Gabe - [thumbup][thumbup]
The operative piece to all that is "if he is convicted", correct?
Yes Trek, and that is the question the debate moderator asked..."...if convicted...", and six of eight on the debate stage said they would. Unbelievable.
For me, there has already been enough evidence publically presented to convict him of multiple felonies, which would probably disqualify me from being a juror.
[thumbup]Gabe
Trek, Exactly right. It’s like saying “if Joe Biden indicted and if the case goes to trial, and if he is convicted”.
There’s no Republican Party. The represents once known as the the “Republican Party’s” is Trump. Don’t lie, we all know who he is. Either you choose to raise your hand in support, or you don’t.
Spot on Public.
Ms., Fauble
Yes character does count. That is why so many raised their hands. Obviously many question the character of the indictment. And an indictment is just an accusation.
Mr. Kramer, an executive for the Bush library, recently spearheaded the "civility pledge" from the 13 Presidential libraries. This is the establishment Republican, who at the time while working for John McCain, leaked the Steele Dossier to the media This false document led to a string of false accusations.
Many Trump supporters do not like his personality or demeanor but they would back him because of the questionable character of the Washington estavlishmnet and the privately financed main stream media.
There's JSK, still trying to paint lipstick on a pig.... A fervent denier of obvious truths, how does he live with him/her self???
Great witness of and carrier of truth Ms. Fauble, please keep coming back here with your wisdom....
smh...so the answer to the questionable character of the "Washington establishment" is to return to office someone who completely lacks character and ethics, jsk? Those who raised their hands after being asked if they would support someone convicted of a felony as a candidate for the presidency showed a complete lack of character.
< i>”But halfway through the debate, moderator Bret Baier said they had to address the “elephant not in the room” head-on.
He asked the eight candidates on stage to raise their hands if they would support Trump as the nominee even if he’s convicted of charges in any of his four criminal cases. [emphasis added] Only Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, the former governors of New Jersey and Arkansas, did not raise their hands…”
Reference: https://time.com/6307890/republican-debate-trump-conviction-candidates-support/
The question was not about the indictment(s), but actual conviction(s) by a jury, where the bar is much higher than the indictment. You would have known that if you actually watched the "debate".
"...privately financed main stream media"? Who is that, and what does that imply? Modern media are corporations with shareholders. If you would like publicly financed media you could watch PBS or CSPAN. I do. Did they show anything different than what the networks did? Nope.
"Globally, large media conglomerates include Bertelsmann, National Amusements (Paramount Global), Sony Group Corporation, News Corp, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Corporation, Hearst Communications, Amazon (MGM Holdings Inc.), Grupo Globo (South America), and Lagardère Group.".
Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mainstream_media
So, what media outlets would you recommend?
If Trump is convicted of a felony, would he be able to vote? I know that laws are changing but I am not sure what they are currently in FL.
Felons of non-violent crimes in Florida have to have served their time and paid any debts accrued because of their crimes such as parole officer visits and whatever else the state adds in.
Sad. Law and Order for me, not for thee.
JSK,
the Steele Dossier was accurate in some ways and inaccurate in others.
For example the PP incident was reported to have occurred in Moscow, but according to eyewitness accounts, actually occurred in Las Vegas.
Really jsk, this is about the most pitiful pivot and excuse ever... Dude, time to change your medication to clear your brain fog.
