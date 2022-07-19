Your vote is your one chance to choose what kind of world you want to live in. The primary election on Tuesday gives you power to express your views within your party about not only the candidates but also the many issues that have divided our communities and nation.
Maryland must choose candidates for governor, senator and House of Representatives who spend most of your taxes on projects you love or hate. Surely you have views about the Supreme Court and whether or not to codify legal abortion, gun rights and LGBTQ rights. We must pick our state senators and assemblymen, who in the last term passed a law allowing toll roads that will make our large cities seem farther away and our wallets thinner. The city and county have many contested races. You have far more power voting than disrupting honest debates in the school board and County Council meetings.
Think how many deaths Ukraine has absorbed for the rights of free people to speak and vote. Your children are watching you; they will remember whom you voted for and why in years ahead. Yes, it matters a great deal whether you vote or not. Your children’s future depends on your votes.
Mary Dague
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.