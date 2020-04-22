Many states are considering or opting to turn convicts loose because they may be at higher risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus while confined in close quarters with others.
I was just reading about Florida, where legislators petitioned the governor to release more than 100 convicts. Unfortunately, they did not employ common sense, and within 24 hours of release, one convict had murdered someone. Another convict would go on to attempt an armed robbery.
So let’s think about this a little bit. We have people in prison who have not been successfully integrated into real society for some time. Many of them lack the social and job skills to easily assimilate even under the best of circumstances. In prison, these people at least have free medical care, food and shelter.
Now let’s take these potentially socially maladjusted convicts and turn them loose on society, at a time when many people are already struggling to find work and pay their bills due to the ongoing pandemic. Now these convicts are thrust into a desperate situation where they must fend for themselves to find food, shelter and medical care in an environment where they are greatly disadvantaged compared to the average citizen, with whom they are now competing for jobs, aid, resources, etc. Under these stresses, are we really surprised when some of these convicts turn to criminal means to support themselves?
You tell me, does setting convicts free right now really make sense?
Jonathan States
Mount Airy
