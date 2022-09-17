Thanks to the News Post for covering an issue of great importance to Myersville (“Myersville Residents Wary of Dollar General Store Planned for Main Street,” Sept. 7, edition of The Frederick News-Post). The construction of a Dollar General store on Myersville’s Main Street has the potential to radically alter the town’s character and go a long way toward determining who else sees our community as an attractive place to live and do business.
Dollar General’s own website lists 16 stores within 14 miles of Myersville, including three in Frederick and six in Hagerstown. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have another five stores in our area. The Washington Post and Minnesota’s Star Tribune, among others, have reported on the experience of cities around the country when dollar stores saturate the community with multiple stores. A study by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance found a 30 percent drop in sales at local grocers. Dollar stores often deter other vendors, who may offer healthy, even locally sourced, foodstuffs.
Also dealt with at the Myersville Planning Commission meeting last week was the town’s comprehensive plan for the next 20 years. Among the goals of the plan drafters was to preserve Myersville’s small-town charm, in part by growing smarter, not bigger. It’s difficult to see how a Dollar General is consistent with that goal.
Myersville has over 20 properties of “historical interest.” Among them is the home closest to the proposed building site, the Wheeler-Smith House, a two-story brick house built before 1900. A log house on the site was built about 1750. Currently available for holiday rentals, the picturesque house is surrounded by corn fields and other historical homes.
Myersville is a peaceful, harmonious community that is gradually diversifying along with the rest of Frederick County. We welcome new businesses that fit in with the town’s aesthetic and lifestyle. A quick internet search on Dollar General turns up a long and infamous track record for its unfair labor practices, unsafe working conditions and health code violations — with accompanying lawsuits.
Sandwiched between Interstate 70 and Route 40 and with a shortage of available ground water, Myersville does indeed need to grow smarter, not bigger. As a business, Dollar General is not a good fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.