Thanks to the News Post for covering an issue of great importance to Myersville (“Myersville Residents Wary of Dollar General Store Planned for Main Street,” Sept. 7, edition of The Frederick News-Post). The construction of a Dollar General store on Myersville’s Main Street has the potential to radically alter the town’s character and go a long way toward determining who else sees our community as an attractive place to live and do business.

Dollar General’s own website lists 16 stores within 14 miles of Myersville, including three in Frederick and six in Hagerstown. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have another five stores in our area. The Washington Post and Minnesota’s Star Tribune, among others, have reported on the experience of cities around the country when dollar stores saturate the community with multiple stores. A study by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance found a 30 percent drop in sales at local grocers. Dollar stores often deter other vendors, who may offer healthy, even locally sourced, foodstuffs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription