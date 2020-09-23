The CDC has announced a coronavirus vaccine could be available for initial distribution later this year. Already, people are saying they are not going to get the vaccine for reasons ranging from political to personal.
If you are a non-pregnant adult age 18 to 85 (children and pregnant women probably won’t be in the initially approved groups), in reality there is only one reason to not get this vaccine, and that is because you are selfish.
Development of these vaccines has been rapid, but nothing that decreased the development interval compromised safety. These new vaccines do not rely on the slow process of growing huge quantities of virus in tissue culture just to deactivate the virus for injection into you. Instead, several of these vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, others) use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. mRNA is what your body uses to make proteins.
Just ask any eighth-grader that has not received their education via distance learning. Vaccines that rely on mRNA use lipid nanoparticles (small fat shields) to get your cells to absorb the mRNA. Once in, this mRNA tricks your own cells into making a small part of the virus (spike protein for coronavirus). Your own body becomes the manufacturing plant; maybe the vaccine companies should pay you. You don’t get (and therefore can't spread) COVID-19 from this spike protein you make, but your immune system can make antibodies to it so that when you are sneezed on by an unmasked Floridian, your antibodies grab onto the spike protein on the surface of the real coronavirus, rendering it incapable of attacking your own cells.
The United States government mitigated the financial risk to the vaccine companies, allowing vaccine manufacture to occur somewhat simultaneously with the human trials (of more than 30,000 people each). Ordinarily, drug companies wait for approval by the FDA before beginning manufacture.
FDA did give the vaccines priority because coronavirus is currently the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer. If there was a cancer vaccine, would you want the FDA to prioritize it? Would you take it?
Every adult who has been cleared to receive this vaccine, but not rolling up their sleeve, puts others at risk. People have advocated to “follow the science.” Trusting and receiving this vaccine is your chance to do just that. Don’t be selfish. Get the vaccine.
I’m not as concerned about an antidote to covid-19 but more concerned with truth. The CDC Director, Robert Redfield said face masks may be more effective than a vaccine in preventing individual coronavirus infections. I wouldn’t trust Trump words, over Dr Fauci or Redfield. Would you? Early adopters always suffer consequences even with the best intentions.
Ebola was five years and this would be the first mRNA vaccine for humans. Would some group bring a vaccine to market if it was unsafe? With liability immunity, what do you think?
The safety will be determined in clinical trials. Phase III trials will use 30,000 people per vaccine. If it is shown to be safe at that level, safety in commercial distribution may be assumed. However, as with any new drug, there are no absolute guarantees. Never is, and adverse events may be reported after distribution, just like the flu vaccine or others. Healthcare had this same irrational fear of the polio vaccine many years ago. Does anyone (except maybe the antivaxxer crowd) fear the polio vaccine? MMR? HPV? Vaccines are responsible for the low levels of such diseases that we see now, and I don't think anybody wants to go back to "the old days" when childhood diseases were killers, and they killed many.
Would you had wanted an imperfect vaccine to prevent smallpox or polio? Shortcuts. Rushed only for someone’s perceived political advantage.
This authoritative commentary should have been followed by information about its author's background.
Has there ever been a RNA technology vaccine successfully produced for use in the market? Asking for an eight grader.
No Aw, there has not been a successful application to FDA for such technology. That's because the technology is relatively new. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines will hopefully change that, since they have made it into Phase III, showing both relative safety and effectiveness in Phase I and II trials. Next step after Phase III is commercial distribution.
Via distance learning... The delivery means has never been used before, so subject to a lot of unknowns.
The Washington Post reported this morning that the FDA is set to take a tougher line on the evidence required to support emergency use authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccines. The reported requirements suggest a company is unlikely to have the data needed to support an EUA before the election in six weeks.
Yep, that is one of the hurdles for new technology...unknowns. However, these candidates seem to be providing the multiple immune responses necessary for a successful vaccine. No, in my opinion, we will not make it until after the election. My original estimate was at least 18 months, so not until mid-year next year. Even then there will be logistic issues in distributing 350+ million doses within the US, let alone the 5 billion doses estimated by USP for worldwide immunization efforts. Getting everyone immunized could take years. People will also need to be willing to get inoculated, which is an uphill battle.
Only the Johnson & Johnson‘s candidate, Ad26.COV2.S, requires one shot. Where the front-runners mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are designed to spark immunity with two shots, doubling the amount of vaccines necessary over two months. Let’s key our fingers cross.
If the J&J vaccine provides the same level of protection with one inoculation, that would be superior. They just entered phase III, so we will see. They said they plan to have 1 billion doses by year-end, so that is a huge undertaking. Many vaccines require a "booster", so that is not unusual.
Human parotitis vaccine took four years and was one of the fastest. Veterinary vaccine may be faster.
Despite the initial name calling, I read your entire LTE. Yours is the most technical explanation I've heard for how one type of vaccine works. Mr. Butt, since I don't know your qualifications, not sure if this comes from your own body of work or off the internet. (I recommend watching The Social Dilemma to anyone concerned about misinformation). Anecdotally, my sister volunteered and was selected to be one of the 30,000 for Moderna; after receiving her first round, they never brought her back for the planned second round, or responded despite her repeated attempts to contact them. As well as being an early adopter of wearing masks, I am a pro-vaxer, but I am very concerned that previously trusted sources of information have been compromised by President Trump's desire to give only positive news about the pandemic. I expect I'll be looking for a combination of Dr. Fauci and my primary care doc to recommend it before taking a vaccine. Terrific if this happens in the next year. Really doubtful that it can be done in this calendar year, if we, as a country, weren't able to increase production of PPE to adequate levels, but perhaps that was due to lack of will or financial incentives.
[thumbup]I second watching "The Social Dilemma"! I saw it on Netflix.
Operation Warp Speed is as realistic as actual warp speed. A vaccine is being rushed for the benefit of Trump's election efforts and for any pharma company to be first in line to make money. Secretary Azar has already explained they will be protected from liability. That's comforting. I tell you what, you take the "vaccine" first and be comforted in your eight grade knowledge of it.
And, as I've said before, If we weren't this far along with the vaccine development, you would be here complaining about Trump's failure to develop a timely vaccine.
[ninja]
Interesting, where do you conduct your immunology research typically.
Dr. Butt is a DVM with significant expertise in human clinical trial execution, including all the ADME/Tox studies required for such studies.
Is that a veterinarian? With a specialty in interpreting data and risk assessment in pharmaceuticals that animals consume that could be harmful to humans? Just asking for an eight grader.
Yes it is aw. All drugs and medical devices go through pre-clinical assessment in animals. Don't pass the ADME/Tox, do not go on to humans. His former employer is in Frederick, and is one of the largest firms in the US doing such pre-clinical work. Maybe you should check out the drug regulations in the CFR (Title 21), or peruse the FDA website sometime.
Normally I agree with you about vaccines, that not getting one if you are healthy enough for it is not good for the PUBLIC health and is selfish. But not this vaccine. I have lost all faith in Trump's CDC and his effort to scramble out a vaccine "before the election." There is no way I will get any vaccine that is handled that politically. I will continue to wear my mask, practice social distancing, and keep a reduced life out in public. I WILL get a flu shot in October, per my doctor's instructions - they wear off - you don't want to get it too early. Which begs another question - how long will a coronavirus shot be effective? I will not take a coronavirus vaccine that has been given all kinds of political shortcuts. No way.
Brookkhawke, Please explain what shortcuts the vaccines under review have been given. Any clinical trials shortcutted? Is the independent review of the trial results been eliminated? Do you think the manufacturers would put out a dangerous vaccine?
I'd be willing to wager that if we weren't this far along with the vaccine development, you would be here complaining about Trump's failure to develop a timely vaccine.
Why would you not take advantage of a vaccine that can save your life and the lives of those around you?
I hope you reconsider when the vaccine is available.
[ninja]
@bosco/Eric Trump
You go first as soon as there is a vaccine, you go first. And no, no one would be complaining if the vaccine wasn't far enough along? Whose complaining about that anyway? Why are you constantly being so obtuse to what the people are saying Eric? Just because daddy says something is fine, or just because daddy tells the FDA/CDC to say something is fine, doesn't mean it's fine, do you comprehend that Eric? Do you?
And yes I think the manufactures would put out a dangerous vaccine, because daddy wants them to not be held accountable if they do. Whoever does put out the vaccine stand to make billions from it so I can see that happening very easily. What's a few side effects compared to billions of dollars?
You forget in your audience Eric you have critical thinkers and common sense folk who are critically thinking about how long it takes to develop a safe vaccine and common sense is telling them that there is no way a safe and effective vaccine can be ready before the first of the year and probably won't be until well after the first of the year.
Now I know that some of your audience aren't keen on critical thinking nor common sense, I see how many of them show up at the rally's no masks and packed like sardines. Are you talking to that audience? See you are wasting your breath if you are talking to them because they think the virus is hoax so there is no way they are even thinking about getting the vaccine! You are going to have to convince them the virus is real, good luck with that Eric.
So who in the world are you talking to Eric? Because I can't see anyone rolling up their sleeves for the vaccine anytime soon.
Flu shots do wear off. We were advised to get ours early - trying to avoid possibly a two-virus hit. It also allows time for the system to recoup from the first shot, which you would not want to be in the midst of if/when you contracted covid. What do you think? We got ours last week.
Deb, the strain of the virus circulating at any given time changes, and a new vaccine made each year to fight those different strains, hence the need for an annual immunization. The current flu shot is quadrivalent, containing two A strains, and 2 B strains. I wouldn't miss getting one this year. Unfortunately, only around 45% of the population get the shot annually.
Dwasserba.....was your question directed to me? I do have some opinions on vaccines, since my background is public health.
[ninja]
Hear, hear!!! Excellent explanation and commentary Dr. Butt!
Watch the LLBTT complain about a rushed vaccine and imagine their complaints if we weren't this far along. [ninja]
To be more precise the director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield told lawmakers at a Senate hearing he expects vaccinations to begin in November or December, but in limited quantities with those most in need getting the first doses, such as health-care workers and the elderly. Redfield, went on to say it will take about “six to nine months” to get the entire American public vaccinated and that the U.S. won’t be close to resuming “regular life” until the third quarter of next year.
Even if a vaccine is approved this year there won’t be a vaccination 💉 available to the general public anytime soon. This letter is pointless.
No aw, not pointless. The discussion regarding the level of vaccine acceptance is current, and that level of acceptance is currently very low. A Gallup poll showed that one in three will not get inoculated for a myriad of reasons, the strangest of which seems to be political. This needs to change if a vaccine program is against CoViD-19 is to be effective. The FDA review and approval has not changed, and FDA has repeatedly stated that it will not. All of the Phase I, II, and III data will be reviewed. If, and only if, that vaccine candidate’s date show relative safety and effectiveness, will that vaccine be approved by FDA.
@AW
You are correct it's pointless. Those critical thinking skills are nice to have.
