In every election cycle, we hear baseless claims of voter fraud along with very real stories about voter intimidation and suppression. With this election, the Trump campaign is actively recruiting an army of supposed poll watchers whose actual purpose is to keep Biden supporters from exercising their right to vote.
Trump has already made it clear that if he loses this election, which polls suggest is a real possibility, he will challenge the result and take it to the Supreme Court in the hopes of a pro-Republican repeat of the 2000 election. His campaign has even gone so far as to try to get states that will vote for Biden to reject the will of the voters and allow Trump electors to cast a vote instead of Biden electors in the Electoral College. This demonstrates clear intent to undermine our democratic institutions and our republic.
Don’t let anyone deny you your sacred right to vote. There are several ways you can cast your ballot in this election. If you requested a mail-in ballot before Oct. 20, you can vote by mail or deposit your completed and signed ballot in one of Frederick County’s eight ballot drop box locations through Nov. 3 by 8 p.m.
You can vote early and in person at any of Frederick County’s early voting sites through Monday, Nov. 2, daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Or you can vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. This year, there are only 14 voting centers on Election Day, but you can go to whichever one is most convenient for you.
If you choose to vote in person, please do so safely. Bring and wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer after touching any surface. If you have any questions about how to cast your vote in this year’s election, visit the Frederick County Board of Elections website on voting options and polling locations: frederickcountymd.gov/1198/Board-of-Elections
And if you feel nervous for any reason and would like an escort to your voting center, please reach out. Contact the Frederick County Democratic Voter Protection Committee at 240-409-1497.
Deborah Carter is chair of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee.
Deborah Carter
Walkersville
