The politicization of the coronavirus is perhaps the most disturbing and reprehensible political tactic in this election cycle. Let us hope it was only done out of ignorance.
In the last two months, 89,000 people have contracted the virus and 3,000 have died. If it takes several days for this letter to be printed, that number will surely be more. We are in the midst of an international pandemic.
This virus will rock our nation and countries throughout the world. With its slow incubation period and highly contagious nature, it can spread through communities before it is even detected.
Beyond the human suffering caused by the illness, people throughout the world will be impacted on multiple levels. Everyday travel and everyday commerce will certainly be affected. Our financial markets will continue to be disrupted. Quite possibly, even the basic necessities will face shortages. Medical supplies and health providers will be taxed to the limit. Quite possibly, our primary elections will see voters staying away from the public polling places, skewing the true will of the people.
Now is not the time for political grandstanding or hoping for negative conditions to create an advantage. Now is the time for the country to unite and put aside our political differences.
We must.
James Kline
Brunswick
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/03/03/trumps-baffling-coronavirus-vaccine-event/
And this is one of the best to date, by Denver City Councilwomen Candi CdeBaca:
"For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/03/04/coronavirus-politicians-offensive/
That's good advice. I'll plan on attending too.
It’s politics and in politics “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before”.
Nothing is off limits.
Maybe the author of this letter should tell that to DJT, DJT junior, Pence and other administration members who immediately blamed the Democrats and media for honest reporting. Science and honesty are things I value.
People I knew to be reasonable and educated are saying things like, "you can't trust information from the government!" I have an opinion who is to blame for that. But what matters is truth.
Is this what you mean by hoax, Jim?
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/trump-coronavirus-hoax-isn-t-hoax-n1146806
President Donald Trump accused Democrats of "politicizing" the deadly coronavirus during a campaign rally [in South Carolina] on Friday, claiming that the outbreak is "their new hoax" as he continued to downplay the risk in the U.S.
Or this?\
Donald Trump spent months attacking his Russia scandal as a "hoax," though it was quite real. Late last year, the president attacked the Ukraine scandal that led to his impeachment as a "hoax," though each of the core allegations was proven true. A couple of weeks ago, the Republican even described his politicization of federal law enforcement as a "hoax," despite the overwhelming evidence.
Maybe this is what you mean:
https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/03/25/the-colossal-hoax-obamas-birth-certificate/
The Colossal Hoax: Obama’s Birth Certificate
Dick, I have posted this several times now. The claim that Trump said the coronavirus is a hoax is false. MSNBC was one of the news outlets that misquoted him, and got it wrong. See the snopes.com link below, and read the entire article.
gabrielshorn2013 Mar 4, 2020 7:17am
You are correct jsk. Snopes.com confirmed that he never claimed the coronavirus was a hoax.
"What's False
Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax."
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-coronavirus-rally-remark/
gabe - I would include all of Snopes findings. Including the portion before what you posted.
What's True
During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying "this is their new hoax." During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu.
What's False
Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax. They rated this claim as a mixture of true and false .
I responded to this in the other thread hay. I posted the link so you could look it up and get the entire story. Did you read all of it? He never claimed that the outbreak was a hoax.
A president has to be very careful and precise to prevent mischaracterization. Trump knows that, and in cases like this he deliberately uses language that can be interpreted different ways.
You better read that article again, Gabe. Because; "He muddied the waters a few minutes later, however, by comparing the number of coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. (none, at that point in time) to the number of fatalities during an average flu season, and accusing the press of being in “hysteria mode”:"
Irrelevant dick. The issue qas if DJT ever claimed that the corona virus outbreak was a hoax. And the response, as verified by snopes.com is "No". He said other things, but that was not the claim I was addressing. You just love moving those goalposts.
DJ Trump said, untruthfully, that the Democrats weaponizing the coronavirus outbreak was a hoax. But there was misinformation being circulated that the coronavirus was created in a Lab in the City of origin? and released into the environment intentionally.
Still hangin' on, doing backflips to defend the indefensible, huh, gabe? Sad. No matter how you wanna splice it, dice it, and make slippery excuses for it's context..............Americans heard it. Trump, once again, digging deeper the hole he's in, out of ignorance, lack of control, and his insatiable appetite to provide fodder to FoxStateNews and his devoted followers. Talk about politicizing a crisis, right out of the leader's mouth.. The guy's not coachable...........often the problem with narcissists at his level of dysfunction. At least he's got you to defend him 'til the end.
Never said the guy isn't a jackass, M. He is. However, he did not say that the coronavirus was a hoax, and you would know that if you read tha snopes article. He says so much goofy $#*+, why the need to make stuff up? Oh, what amI thinking? You don't respond to questions, just spew sarcasm.
Oh.....I see it clearly now. Thank you, gab, for this very! important! clarification!.. Trump made clear, he doesn't THINK the Corona virus is a HOAX....He THINKS it's the Democrats trying to turn it into a HOAX. So let's try this again. Do you understand the meaning of the work "politicalization"? Guess not. Move on. Tomorrow you can defend Trump's blaming the lack of Corona test kits in America on Obama.
"Now is not the time for political grandstanding or hoping for negative conditions to create an advantage. Now is the time for the country to unite and put aside our political differences".
Well now. Well said........but a little late. The political climate and dialogue in our nation has been poisoned since 2015, when Trump started his campaign, grounded in divisive, hateful and disrespectful rhetoric....working hard every single day to DIS-UNITE Americans. He and his followers, chanting "lock her up" at his rallys, celebrate and enjoy the entertainer's crassness and disrespect. Trump long ago created an "anything goes" manner of inciting division and hate. NOW, America wants something different, as what appears to be a true public health crisis looms. Perhaps they're searching for true, unifying leadership, minus the ugly. But what they have is the same old ignorant buffoon. How do we know? The use of the word "HOAX'..............claiming the democrats and the media are attempting to "gin up" a health crisis. Is that not politicized, from the purported "leader" of the United States? Few Americans, outside those rallys, are laughing, or ever did. And this again demonstrates 2 very sad things about our leadership today: the low bar Republicans have set by looking the other way as the dialogue of leadership has been poisoned by trump; and the painful fact that at this late date, you really can't teach an old, potty-mouthed dog even one new trick in the face of a possible crisis. The dialogue in this country will change, and return to a level of some normalcy, only when trump is gone.
The Dems have not politicized the coronavirus out of ignorance, but rather their hate of all things Trump. Hate destroys the vessel it's carried in and look at what it is doing to the party of hate - the Democrats.
politicization; you mean like when the President criticizes dems and pats himself on the back at a rally?
Nancy is saying prayers for Trump! That is not hate, Bosco!
Maybe she was saying a prayer for Trump when she tore up her copy of his SOTU speech?
Disgust with lies is not hate, Bosco!
Your "vessel" must be full of lots of holes.
[thumbup]
Your LTE would be less disingenuous had you eliminated the first paragraph. But now that wasn't going to happen, right?
