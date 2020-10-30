We’re all familiar with one hypothesis as to the rise of President Trump, and his great rot: rural Americans felt forgotten following the Great Recession, which saw the ever-increasing decay of America’s heartland. I understand and, to a large extent, can sympathize with this genesis theory, growing up in Westernport, Maryland. A struggling small town nestled on the Potomac in Allegany County, Westernport’s very existence has revolved around a paper mill for over a century. When that mill, which had employed three generations of my family, closed during the Trump presidency, the emaciation of these rural communities became clearer than ever to me.
I moved to Frederick this year for career opportunities simply absent in the region that nurtured my youth. We’re struggling back home, and in pain. It’s worsening, with no improvement on the horizon. Yet, what has rural America accomplished with a Trump presidency? Pragmatically, the needs of hometowns like mine are not being met with Trump. Overtures of “decency” and “character” seem to fall on deaf ears today. But I say to rural, conservative Americans, remember why you’re angry in the first place. Think back to your towns and what we’ve lost. Community dinners at the American Legion, bowling leagues with pitchers of beer, church picnics and potlucks that were preceded with the words “peace be with you.” Donald Trump can’t bring that back. He never knew that America. And that’s a pity for him. But placing our faith in a man that can’t understand this America will not resurrect it.
Instead, I implore voters that remember this America to live by its espoused values and go further. To welcome Americans conspicuously absent from that memory with open arms, so we can return to those ideals in a better way than we left them, bringing along all Americans. A President Biden won’t be able to revive the corpse of these American towns. But he can help us start to build them in this image, but better. Trump doesn’t care for your memories of this America; he’s comfortable hammering the final, rusty nail into the coffin with words of hate and division. To rural Americans in mourning for their communities, I ask you to remember on Election Day exactly what you mourn. Ask yourself if the candidate you’re voting for represents the best parts of your vision for America. I know I will, and I hope you will, too.
Nicholas DeMichele
Frederick
Trump agrees. He is complaining to the audience at his rallies about having to be there at all. He keeps telling them he didn't really want to come to their town.
Welcome to Frederick! And thank you for writing such a personal, heartfelt and well-reasoned LTE! I am always sad to read the letters and columns (on both 😩 "sides" parroting the sound bites they heard on cable tv. You are certainly elevating the conversation! No one can disagree that millions of Americans are struggling to meet the huge challenges of rapid change--and bad governance, whether large or small. Good people want good things for everyone, unless they are manipulated into thinking in terms of "us vs. them." Rural folks and big city folks alike are all hoping to elect a president who has good values and will make thoughtful decisions. I hope you keep writing for us! Kindest regards, Nancy Pace
Thank you for a concise, thoughtful and well written letter detailing your personal experiences. Unfortunately, I believe that a lot of folks who live similar circumstances direct their anger at the wrong thing. I still have friends in Western Pa who claim that the steel and coal industry is coming to the rescue for them, despite decades of proof otherwise. I can't understand how or why they stick to this train of thought.
Well said... Trump has no knowledge of that America, the cohesion of the collective community. The volunteer firehouse fish fries, the local high school rivalries, community churches, looking out for neighbors, the Mummers Parade, Octoberfest ...
I don't know where you're from, but if you think Creepy, Sleepy Joe is going to save you, think again. He hasn't done anything for rural America in 47 years as a swamp rat and he is not about to change now. Aye Carrumba! I'm from the government and I'm here to help. Yeah, right! Move back to your home town and start a business, help a business, in actuality, you ran away. Don't blame Trump, and don't put your faith in Biden. The left wants the government to save them - well, poop in one hand and wish in the other and see fills faster!!
So that's what you get out of his letter, Jer? Joe, at his sleepiest, is not EVIL like Trump is, nor is he purely incompetent like Trump is. Joe may have his off days and some things you think aren't true (mostly debunked), but he is not spouting lies at a rate of 22 per day AS PRESIDENT, nor is he jerking us around on a health care plan, dissing masks and doctors and scientists. Joe also does not dismiss climate change, CDC, WHO, NIH or the science therein. Trump does all that in spades. Joe did not pay off porn stars, spout "grab-'em by the p***y," nor does he have 1000s of lawsuits against him and charges of sexual assault and rape. You seem to be just fine with them, which says volumes about YOU!!! Where is the health care plan from Trump? Every day it's a lie of "it will be out next week, or 2 days" or some BS like that...going on year 4. No wall (not that we need it). Blatant discrimination, Nazi and Confederate Flag-waiving backers he has embraced...Joe doesn't have that. Where is the assistance for a hurricane-battered New Orleans and south? AWOL, that's where. He has not said one word of what he is doing to help...it's a big middle finger to them. If he can't offer disaster assurances to CA for wildfires (because he hates CA and their libby ways) or the south where he HAD support, how is he going to do anything for rural 'Murica you think still exists as lily white and like Leave it to Beaver reruns of your memories...or Andy Griffith Show? Hmm? Trump would rather grab you by the P and hang around with Epstein's ghost than offer a hand to do anything to help. He's dancing around now blatantly exposing others and holding superspreader rallies. Another middle finger to anyone who doesn't think the virus is a hoax. I have a middle finger...it's proudly waiving at you...both of them are.
Jerry, you are a piece of work. Great maturity and empathy shown in your response. Sad.
We reluctantly moved from PA decades ago after my hus graduated college - first in his family. No regrets. Both of us have family across the state, generations entrenched. How Trump is viewed as "one of us" (?!) is a real stumper and takes a certain level of flatout refusal to see. He's their guy. Not likely to change before or after. Thanksgiving without sitting around the same table ohhhhh noooooo
Well written. Hate might keep people alive, but it surely doesn't keep them warm.
WOW! Mr. DeMIchele, you have composed an eloquent, heartfelt letter that I hope certain, resonates loudly among the folks in your town. Hopefully, other people in similar situations will embrace what you have told us.
Good letter!
