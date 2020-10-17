A recent letter writer asked “where is the leadership” with the current administration? I ask, where is the leadership coming from the Democrat Party? The writer claimed President Trump downplayed the current pandemic, when actually, it was the World Health Organization and China that downplayed the severity of the virus.
Trump tried to impose travel bans but we heard cries of xenophobia by the Democrats led by none other than Joe Biden. Rather than blaming China and working with the president for the better of our country, the Democrats chose politics over the good of the American people, continuing to attack Trump and push the impeachment charade.
Biden claims Trump is a liar, yet Biden has plagiarized others for years and lied about it. He accuses Trump of colluding with other governments and withholding aid, yet boasted when he got a prosecutor fired when threatening to hold millions in foreign aid to Ukraine. And we now know he lied about his son’s involvement with Burisma, dealings with foreign governments such as Russia and China, and receiving millions in compensation, all while Joe Biden was vice president.
What’s dividing this country isn’t Trump, but a Marxist ideology pushed by the left and supported by Biden’s Democrat Party. Portland and Seattle are examples where we are headed under a Biden administration. What has Biden done in 50 years of politics that will somehow change if he becomes president? Along with their socialist ideas, both Biden and Kamala Harris want to seize guns from law-abiding citizens while supporting police defunding. Is this what we want as leadership for America?
Our president’s accomplishments are numerous, not the least of which involved cutting costly regulations and brokering a peace deal between countries hostile to each other, for which he has been rightly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Targeted deregulation made it easier to create jobs and new businesses, which led to the lowest unemployment and best economy our country has seen in over 50 years, before the pandemic, following eight years of a stagnant economy under Obama/Biden. The president’s tax bill created Opportunity Zones, benefitting underdeveloped communities in every state.
Yes, the tax bill benefitted corporations — the very entities that provide jobs. That’s how you improve an economy. So where is the leadership? I think it’s been proven numerously over the last four years. We need a leader with a proven track record that truly cares about our country and puts citizens' interests first. I, along with millions of other Americans, look forward to another four years of President Trump.
