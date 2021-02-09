Teachers are the backbone of our education system. We have asked them time and again to suck it up while steadily stripping funding and resources away.
We claim time and time again to care about educators while providing them with declining, overcrowded facilities. Teachers often are disrespected, poked and prodded with statements like, "Those who can’t do, teach." Teachers are often challenged with providing material to underserved communities from their own pockets and have resorted to using sites like GoFundMe to make up resource gaps.
Teachers do this because they are fulfilling one of the noblest callings and they care deeply about our kids and our society’s future. We entrust them with some of our most vulnerable, and charge them with developing the next set of minds that will care for us and guide us when we are no longer capable and carry on the work of strengthening democracy.
Teachers do all of this, while being attacked from all sides in an environment repeatedly showing them that all of the kudos we provide are simply lip service. This was prior to the pandemic.
One of the things that the pandemic should have taught us is that teachers deserve more and not less. We should not be pushing them back into an environment that risks their lives to do the job that none of us is qualified or feels the calling for. I can imagine that the teachers union is probably the only entity that has the best interests of the teachers and teaching staff in mind and we really need to trust that they are doing just that.
Rather than demonize the teachers union, we should be listening to what they have to say and making sure that we are able to keep everyone safe before we rush headfirst into the failure of sending children back before staff is vaccinated. If you are demonizing a union whose primary job is ensuring that its members are safe in the place where they work, you should really closely examine why you don’t care about education.
I think if you were really honest about why you would criticize the teachers union, you would admit that if you are envious and wish you had someone working that hard to keep you safe at your job. We should all hope to have an organization who cares about us and our safety in our place of employment.
