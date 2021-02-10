I really enjoyed the article in The Frederick News-Post's Prime Time magazine (Times change, but volunteer firefighters remain dedicated to answering the call) referring to all the work, training and efforts to raise money they do to maintain their station and equipment. It did not mention a group of individuals that are often not included in these types of articles — the fire police.
They are a group of volunteers who respond along with fire companies on fires and automobile accidents. They help keep vehicles away from fire equipment while the firefighters are working to extinguish the fire or remove injured people from vehicles at an accident. They also help police agencies when called to do so.
They often are some of the first to arrive and always the last to leave. At vehicle accidents, they stay until the vehicles are removed, often on the scene for many hours.
