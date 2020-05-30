Today’s letter I am writing with the help of fellow noted author Henry Thoreau.
Henry: Tell the fine people of Frederick County what you wrote in your essay “Resistance to Civil Government.”
“Thanks, Mark. I think you mean, ‘There will never be a really free and enlightened State until the State comes to recognize the individual as a higher and independent power, from which all its own power and authority are derived, and treats him accordingly.’”
That’s it, Henry. Everyone needs to hear that today because you see, we’re in the midst of this pandemic, and the American people have been amazing, sacrificing their very health and livelihoods for the greater good.
But the people are being subjected to an endless succession of unnecessary government control, things called “Executive Orders.” Government officials issue these orders as if they are laws but they’re not: no legislature passed them and no citizens approved them. The orders are capricious and arbitrary. You’re big so you can earn. You’re small so you can’t. You won’t operate safely, so I have to stop you. It is the government’s way of telling us: I know what’s best for you, so do as I say or you are a bad person. Many have been forced, at threat of fine or imprisonment, to keep their businesses closed, and thus to be deprived of their livelihood.
I tell you Henry, it’s enough to make a man roll over in his grave. Oh …, sorry about that, Henry. Anyways, I think you had recommended that people sometimes have to stand up for their rights, to peaceably and safely resist en masse when government steps beyond the powers given them by the people. Personally, I trust what is now a very well informed populace to make the right decisions.
Mark Butt
Frederick
(2) comments
In this ridiculous LTE you use the man who actually invented social distancing, Henry Thoreau, to argue against social distancing. You have abandoned absolutely everything you may have learned in your medical training about infectious disease. None of the rules I have read coming from State or Local government seem arbitrary or capricious to me. They appear to be science based strategies to slow the spread of this dangerous virus.
Personally, when I read letters like yours, and as I see Trumpers everywhere displaying their civil disobedience by encouraging the spread of this dangerous and often fatal virus, I conclude the population is neither well infirmed, nor worthy of making the right decisions without steady, honorable, and courageous leadership.
👍😷☝️
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.