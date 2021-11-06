I hope our school board has more sense than Loudoun County, Virginia. Students need to be taught things that will help them in later life. We don't need critical race theory and other stuff like that.
Parents need to know what is being taught to their children, and not be put off. If the school board members don't want to listen to you, don't get mad, just vote out the ones that won't try to help what's being taught in your children's classes.
I know someone that graduated from high school and barely could print his name. What a shame that is. The public schools are failing everyone. So, parents, keep an eye on the board and the teachers union, and go to the meetings. Let your voice be heard.
Edgar Davis
Thurmont
