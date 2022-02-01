Thank you for bringing up the issue of home builders and the proposed mandate to require new homes to be wired for electric vehicle charging ports.
I take issue with your suggestion that this special wiring be an option that a perspective home buyer can request. This would have been a good plan 10 years ago. However, let’s consider the current conditions of current climate goals for Frederick County and Maryland.
The president has targeted a 50 percent decrease in emissions for automobiles by 2030 — eight years from now. Frederick County is scheduled to grow in the next eight years, meaning that there will be MORE cars on our roads. How can we even start moving the needle in the direction of less carbon emissions from automobiles? I think that a relatively easy step is to require this wiring. I know from personal experience that retrofitting the wiring necessary for a charging port is expensive and requires a licensed electrician, tearing out and repairing walls, and inspections. A conservative estimate for this is $2,000. And then the potential EV owner must also pay for the charging port — another $1,000 or $2,000. Where is the incentive? Who is saying to this potential EV owner that the actions of Frederick County are encouraging them to go EV or hybrid.
How much extra will it cost a home builder to put a 220 line and plug from the electrical box to an outside wall when the initial wiring is done? The question is, how many buyers of these new homes will join the EV/hybrid users of Frederick County? This mandate is small to the potential benefit that doing so will create. It seems to me that this is not a question of if, it is a question of when.
The state of Maryland has also incentivized using rechargeable hybrid and electric vehicles, by allowing single drivers to use designated HOV lanes.
Other incentives for driving electric vehicles are, gasoline is way more expensive than electricity per mile and much cleaner. There are no emissions and therefore no need to have your emissions tested, and go to the expense of paying for the test and repairing your car if it flunks. No transmissions and no oil changes.
Frederick County needs to step up and incentivize property owners to drive electric vehicles. This is an opportunity we cannot afford to pass up.
Susan Hanson
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.