I couldn’t disagree more with your recent editorial titled “Pull the plug on electric vehicle hookup plan.” The information presented about installing electric vehicle charging capability for new homes is incomplete and therefore misleading.
In late June 2017 I bought a Chevy Bolt, an electric vehicle. In early July 2017 I had an electrician install an electrical outlet in my garage for a Level 2 charging station. The outlet is for a 240 volt appliance, the same as the ones used in our laundry rooms for electric clothes dryers. Fortunately, the circuit breaker box is also located in the garage, so it was a fairly simple installation. I paid the electrician $222 for the circuit breaker, the wiring, the outlet and his labor. The charging station itself, which plugs into the 240 volt outlet, is definitely more expensive ($699 from one manufacturer currently).
Unfortunately, what was misleading is the information included from the memo filed by County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer with the bill. While I haven’t seen the memo, you wrote that it said “…county contractors estimated it would cost less than $1,000 to install the necessary electrical components on a new house.” While that may be the total cost to have a working charging station, it seems clear to me that the cost to install just the outlet is much less than that, especially when a new house is being built. Builders don’t ask would-be home buyers if they want the option to install an outlet for a clothes dryer when the house is built (if they ever did ask). Why should they need to ask about an outlet in the garage for a charging station? There are two 120 volt GFI outlets in my garage that the builder never asked me about. Installing the 240 volt outlet could be just as automatic and cost not much more. The County Council legislation should not go beyond requiring the outlet at this point. It should then be up to the new homeowner as to if and when to buy the actual charging station.
Your “pull the plug” suggestion reminds me of my parents’ delight in having an electric dryer in their new home when I was a kid. I bet the builder didn’t even offer them the option of having the 240 volt outlet in the utility room instead of hanging the clothes out on a clothesline! Having a 240 volt outlet in the garage of new homes in Frederick County would be a plus in terms of current and future needs and welcomed by more and more people thinking of moving here.
Susan Weber
Frederick
