I’m a News-Post reader and greatly enjoy your staff’s coverage of local issues and the editorial board’s commentary.
So, I was disappointed to read the editorial recommending that the Frederick County Board of Education’s student member not be granted meaningful voting powers (“School board shouldn’t grant voting power to student member,” April 26).
Your statement that student member Lucas Tessarollo was incorrect in stating that students are the school board’s main stakeholders is misleading.
Tessarollo wasn’t stating that there are no other major stakeholders in Frederick County Public Schools, but students are the main one. He couldn’t be more correct.
I’m astounded how often the adults who lead institutions which care for and educate minors forget that the most important consideration for everything they do is those minors. Children come first. All other considerations are secondary.
When we suppress that for the convenience and comfort of adults, it’s a danger sign we must heed with immediate action.
Giving the student board member’s votes meaning won’t solve all problems. But it’s a vital step in recognizing the agency and importance of young people who are our future.
Such an action would encourage students to pursue an active interest and engagement with community issues, and participate in our democracy as they grow into adults.
To say that only registered voters should decide who gets a vote on our school board is disingenuous. It ignores middle and high school students who vote for the student member, and disregards Tessarollo’s excellent point that they outnumber registered voters who vote regularly for school board members.
Won’t students become eligible to vote at age 18? What better way to prepare them for that responsibility by giving more meaning to their votes on the student board member.
Are there issues to sort out if the student member’s votes were counted? Absolutely, and your editorial mentions Maryland counties that dealt with these successfully.
Though it’s true that school boards have “become flashpoints for cultural and social controversies,” we cannot prepare our next leaders for the realities of the world by refusing to give them a chance to influence it directly.
Perhaps by experiencing firsthand pressing issues of the day as they grow up will ensure they’ll navigate these opportunities for growth more successfully than we have.
The above opinions are my personal thoughts as a Frederick County resident, voter and Frederick News-Post subscriber and don’t reflect the views of any organizations or groups I am associated with.
