I read the News-Post article and Frederick United's letter to the editor and I don't understand just what their complaint is.
This is the same group that without a permit blocks traffic in violation of traffic laws, blocks the sidewalk, displays signs stating "Defund the Police," calls people racist for not agreeing with their point of view and supports "Black Lives Matter" which is a Marxist/fascist organization, as stated by some of the founders.
Members of this group are upset because the police won't "protect and serve" them when they demand it but they can call the police murderers and brutal and want them defunded. Why would your group now want the police to help you when someone in your group may have been assaulted when you seem to hate the police and want them defunded?
From what you and your group have stated, you want laws to only apply when and to whom you decide and the police are there only to serve you. That is what Marxist/fascist is. If that is what your group wants, so be it, but just remember those who are on top one day may not be the next. Be careful what you wish for.
Once again, someone writes a good LTE accurately identifying the hypocrisy of the blm “movement” along with the idiocy of its legions, and the stellar members of fido’s LLBTT (Liberal Left Bully Tag Team,) not being able to dispute the facts the author laid out, go on the offensive and attack the man.
Not to worry Mr. Baxter, when you read those comments just bear in mind these people have no life to speak of, so they have little else to do other than belittle they whom they hate. And that will be further illustrated in the replies that I will [inevitably] receive from them for this comment. Just don’t pay them any attention, they mean nothing to anyone but themselves.
CD.....I wonder how they will spin Bloomberg going to Florida to buy votes for the Dims by paying off fines for some 30,000 convicted felons so that they can vote in the election? Any Quid Pro Quo there?
[ninja]
Nah, of course not! [lol][lol][lol]
@CD
I bet Mr. Baxter really appreciates how you are trying to dumb down our comments for him so he understands them. That's so nice of you. But I don't think you want me of all people to dispute his "facts" do you? I can if you want me to, just let me know okay? Also you know full well Mr. Baxter isn't going to ignore our comments..lol
He's probably on the "dark web" right now sharing our comments and making a few of his own. Just let me know if you need anything else CD?
you are obviously clueless PP
@Jersey
how so?
Dear Articlewriter,
Please take the time to understand terms before you throw them around. You do not help your case by attempting smear tactics on a straw man that you are building by intentionally conflating terms and assuming everyone is as obtuse as you are. Please do better and maybe someone will take you seriously.
Sincerely,
People Not Buying Your BS
@NMP
LOL...people that frivolously flaunt how stunningly stupid they are does make someone with critical thinking skills wonder how one can remain so obviously obtuse.
Slither back under that rock
I enjoy reading LTE's where people frivolously flaunt how cognitively challenged they are. Ignorance is bliss and so I would imagine that Bradley is very blissful right now.
"That is what Marxist/fascist is." Is it, though.
Did the peep who ran over protesters have a permit for his “peaceful” action? You really don’t seem to understand the idea of a protest...as when you need permissions, that in itself is a control mechanism to dissuade them. We would not be out of Bietnam but for protests or get women’s votes or have free slaves or 40 hour workweeks and safety laws...many of which didn’t have permits. What hasn’t been peaceful are the responses...flash bangs for photo ops, serious requests for heat rays and audio devices even the military won’t use on the battlefield. What is fascist is trump and his regime.
The writer is also unclear on the definitions of "Marxist", "fascist", and "organization", or in how they might be applied to movements like BLM. This letter is just throwing scary words around and hoping that it sticks.
how about if you act right you get treated right
Reader1954...that smacks of personal responsibility. [whistling][ninja]
You pointed out that one of the peaceful protestors were assaulted during one of their marches. Saying that now they want the police to help, but also want to defund them.
What you don't comprehend is that it's these kind of scenarios that myself, and everyone else in the BLM movement, oppose. Police cannot just pick and choose when they police, they must stay impartial. All these inequalities are only coming to light now because everyone has a video camera in their pocket. Not anything new, just is finally coming to light.
While I understand police are a necessary
evil, a little reform never hurt anyone. But I guess you've never had to deal with the police living in your little bubble. Let's hope your luck stays that way.
“Protect and serve” does not include standing on a black man’s neck until he dies or shooting a black man in the back seven times or murdering a black woman in her home when she has committed no crime.
I’m not sure what you find confusing about that.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Agree, sevenstones, once an uncooperative citizen is under control, application of force should cease. There should be no force necessary with a cooperative citizen who obeys the lawful orders of a law enforcement officer. [ninja]
With the key word being a "cooperative" citizen. Resisting arrest (which is when the criminals who are jacked up on drugs and committing another crime get busted and sometimes die while in police custody,) is not only uncooperative, it's also illegal. But, who cares about little details like that?
@sevenstones1000
This article is just more proof that there are lizard-people living among us and obviously they can string together some words.
Too bad they don't know how to do anything other than build straw men and cherry-pick.
