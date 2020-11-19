I have a thought after reading the letter from Steve Hough that was printed in the News-Post on Thursday, Nov. 12. In his letter, he states, “Our election system has worked in the past, and there’s no reason to believe it did not work this time.”
But I guess our election system did not work in 2016; how else do we explain the fact that Democrats spent the entire four years since November 8, 2016, challenging the legitimacy of that election. Yes, our election system works very well, as long as the Democrat is declared the winner.
John Ziegler
Hagerstown
(3) comments
Nobody I know spent four years challenging the election. I remember 8 years of racist banter and stonewalling when Obama was in. I recall a certain orange man working diligently to eliminate anything the black president did, just because..and also because he's a rabid racist goon...I remember 4 years of that. I remember 2+ weeks of insanity where that same certain orange man is now practicing scorched earth in firing so many people (granted, who may have left AFTER a transition) just because they disagreed with his lunatic hallucinations that he somehow won. I remember multiple court cases getting summarily dismissed in that regard with more frivolous ones to be done the same soon. I remember 4 years of absolute hate toward anyone not white...except maybe for the tokens he had around him to attempt to appease the masses. I remember four years of hiring completely unqualified cabinet members with direct conflicts of interests as former lobbyists and CEOs of competing companies to their agencies and interests. I remember multiple cabinet and associate members of the orange man getting convicted, and some pardoned for their favors they did. I remember four years of failure to dismiss KKK and Nazi party backing, and those parties showing up in force at rallies waiving their flags. I remember kids in cages that likely can't even remember their parents now...if they can be found. I remember taxes that were sworn to be produced, but weren't...and really...an audit won't prevent that. I remember tax fraud allegations, child rape charges, rape and sexual assault charges that will be waiting for an orange man once he exits (likely by force). I remember the 1000's of fraud cases against that same orange man for non-payment for services to contractors and small business owners and employees. I remember emoluments violations. I remember impeachment charges that still will carry some weight once he exits, and charges pending in NY. I don't remember ever seeing a health care plan that was always just a day or two away from being shown. I remember denial of masks on day, not the next and again the next, and an active mannerism that has allowed the virus to go uncontrolled. Yep...those are the things I remember. Challenging an election? Nope...
So Democrats have "spent the entire four years since November 8, 2016, challenging the legitimacy of that election." And I do not remember challenging certification or going to court as we see now. I suggest that we have challenged the performance of the POTUS, not the election. Bob Woodward writes Trump is clearly “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” An election gives a person a job to do. Impeachment is about how well they perform.
I’m a Republican and I don’t know what he is talking about. The most prominent proponent over the last 4 years of a fraudulent 2016 election has been President Trump.
