I decided to run as a write-in candidate for mayor for one reason, Michael O’Connor is not a good leader. His decisions are hurting us in big ways and small. People are worried about the most basic safety issues from guns to neighborhood speeding. People see their property taxes go up with no effort to improve the tax differential with the county. People want their elected officials to protect the most vulnerable in our community and hold people accountable.
So, I think Michael is bad; but, clearly, the other guy is worse!
When the public learned of Steven Hamrick’s criminal record, we were shocked. Everyone asked, “Why didn’t we know?”
City Hall was locked down, so reporters could not get in to see the filing documents. What was routine, is not any longer. In this case, the Frederick News-Post is not to blame.
Michael “doesn’t think the city should want its mayor weighing in on who’s allowed to run for office and who’s not. ‘I don’t think that’s my authority.’”
Who else can we rely upon to inform and shed light on what is more than an embarrassment? It’s likely another crime since the documents are signed “under penalty of perjury…There are no relevant press accounts concerning or relating to me….” A May 3, 2016, FNP news account of his arrest is easily found when the correct name is entered.
I cannot trust Michael to stand up for the right things when it should be easy. He has not initiated any charges against Hamrick for the false filing.
Being a boss is sometimes difficult, but that is what a mayor is — a boss. It’s a big operation that requires decisive leadership and transparency. That’s why I am asking for city voters to follow the ballot instructions, fill in the bubble, and write in Jennifer Dougherty. Please use the Ballot Drop Box or vote in-person since the mail was very slow in the primary.
Jennifer Dougherty
Frederick
Jennifer Dougherty has announced a write-in campaign for Frederick mayor.
