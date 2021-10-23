The O’Connor administration is missing the point on property taxes. In a debate sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce (available on YouTube) we were asked if we thought property taxes were too high?
I said yes, on the county side, due to the tax differential rate. If elected, I promised to make the case for a change to the formula that would save the average household about $1,000 a year.
Michael said I was wrong. He did ask the county back in 2019 for a change and that “perhaps he should have fought harder.” Over two years ago, he failed and has not made a new presentation to the county since then. That’s not leadership we can afford.
Make an informed vote – watch the debates. Choose a mayor who will fight for the city’s interests. Follow the ballot instructions and fill in the bubble for write-in Jennifer Dougherty. Please vote in-person or use the drop box since the postal service had trouble with the timing of ballots in the primary.
Jennifer Dougherty
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.