Your editorial plug March 23 for the city-sponsored downtown hotel project as a coronavirus "stimulus" measure is crazy. You urge revived efforts to get Gov. Hogan to release funds from 2018.
But as your news pages reported Jan 10 there was bipartisan agreement to redirect those controversial state hotel funds to a dozen non-hotel projects (water, road, fire safety, museums, sports facilities, lake dredging etc.) in Frederick County instead. The state money is gone.
As to city and county funds, there will surely be higher priorities in the aftermath of the virus emergency than subsidizing a huge, speculative, luxury hotel. Existing businesses that closed their doors in compliance with government health and safety orders have a real moral claim to taxpayer support, way ahead of a hotel developer with a grand plan who has been panhandling for taxpayer handouts for this project since 2010.
The latest consultants’ report for the hotel reveals an increase in the grandiose project’s cost to $93 million. They speculate conference groups paying room rates of $233, a premium over established hotels in the region and 77 percent occupancy year-round. Yet the report provides no financial plan establishing its financial viability.
The downtown hotel project was fanciful before the coronavirus, and it makes even less sense now: “People will become more facile at undertaking work, education, and conferences remotely,” writes economist Arnold Kling as a permanent result of the coronavirus. “Businesses that help foster remote interaction will expand. Businesses that are built around large conferences and meetings will shrink."
Top priority for city and county government should be business recovery from the recession so jobs can be restored. Plus investment in basic public works like flood control and street rebuilds. Local government budgets will be stretched there.
Your editorial failed to note some good downtown hotel news. Without any city or county sponsorship and without burdens on taxpayers, and thanks to real entrepreneurs, we are already well on the way to getting a 60+ room hotel at the Visitation Academy site. Let’s celebrate that.
