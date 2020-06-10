Last Thursday’s News-Post described a city proposal to provide on-street seating for downtown restaurants. One part of the plan calls for closing North Market from Patrick to Third streets, from Friday through Sunday. Other closure locations are under consideration, including sidewalks, alleys, parking spaces, and even city parks. The city would waive permit fees for these businesses. I find this proposal deeply troubling, for two reasons.
First, the plan might benefit a small handful of private business owners, but it will be an enormous inconvenience for many thousands of people, possibly including non-restaurant businesses. That spot is a major route for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic, which would be seriously disrupted. Additional closures of alleys and parking spaces would make it even worse. And the notion to divert park space for business profits violates the purpose and sanctity of these public spaces.
Second, why is this particular area chosen? There are only a handful of restaurants in that three block section, compared to dozens in the overall downtown. Why not also close off large sections of South Market and East Patrick, which have numerous popular restaurants? Will these restaurants be put at a competitive disadvantage?
This proposal stands to benefit a small group of restaurant owners (don’t forget the waived fees) to the detriment of citizens, visitors, and other businesses. It smacks of selective corporate welfare. The city should halt this plan at once, provide public forums for its consideration, and reveal the decision process behind it.
