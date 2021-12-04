Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Thomas Spoehr asks the question, “How lean can we make the U.S. Army before it’s unable to do its job?” (Frederick News-Post Opinion page Oct 25). He then states that the Army has been “slicing billions from its programs to preserve readiness, maintain a minimum size and fund critical modernization programs.”
With all due respect to the general, the job of the Army needs to change if it is to remain relevant and continue to get its share of the obscenely bloated Pentagon budget which is roughly $768 billion for this year alone. The U.S. spends more on its military than the next 11 countries combined. This does not promote peace, which is what would make Americans truly safer. Instead it promotes a continuation of our policy of endless war as evidenced by the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and it serves to fatten the coffers of Northrop Grumman and other defense contractors. Oh, and by the way, the Afghanistan war alone caused the deaths of 6,294 American soldiers and military contractors and injured over 200,000; not to mention the 113,000 Afghans killed and roughly 100,000 injured.
In addition to changing course drastically, internal improvement in use of military funds is sorely needed. For example, in 2016 Craig Whitlock and Bob Woodward, exposed a buried Pentagon study which documented $125 billion in administrative waste.
So what about the general’s worries regarding readiness, minimum size, and modernization?
The U.S. has more than 750 military bases in over 80 countries (Prof David Vine, American Univ). As of August 2021, the Department of Defense reported 1,395,391 active duty armed services personnel. And regarding, modernization, unfortunately the plan is to develop faster, more powerful nuclear weapons to the tune of $634 billion over the next 20 years as reported by the Congressional Budget Office.
Clearly our country’s budget priorities are tragically skewed. Let me ask this question General Spoehr: instead of advocating for continuation of a failed National Defense Policy of militarism, threatening, and intimidation, how about using your experience, knowledge, and gravitas to promote a shifting of the Army’s priorities to the prevention of pandemics and mitigation of the climate crisis?
Jim Holmes
Frederick
