In response to this newspaper’s editorial from July 22-23 ("If Quantum Loophole stops stumbling, data centers could be benefit"), I’d like to add a bit to the discussion on tax benefits from real property taxes.
I’ve not seen dollar estimates on what this could amount to. What I do know is that certain other taxes are likely to be waived, per Maryland’s data center-specific tax-exempt program.
These exemptions relate to sales and use personal property taxes. If I understand correctly, this means normally taxed in-state and out-of-state purchases necessary for building and operating the site are exempt for 10 years if the center hires a minimum of five full-time positions.
So, yes, there will be a few million dollars brought into the county from some real property tax but, I sense, not nearly as much as your paper’s editors are assuming.
Also, the drain on county water and power resources will be quite substantial (all relating to cooling the facility).
I was very pleased to hear that Quantum chose the former Eastalco site to build on, rather than going after farmland.
I’m also well aware of the need for data centers. The centers are not boons to employment, though, and I just have a sense that this one will prove more a can of worms than an asset to Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.