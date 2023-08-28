Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ defense lawyers argued that their client had “very little, if any understanding of the legal significance” of the law letters he signed to allow his co-defendant to illegally acquire machine guns.
This may be sufficient argument for the defense of their client, but it certainly does not give the community of Frederick County much faith in the position of leadership in our law enforcement that is supposed to provide a sense of security and safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.