I am writing to object to the decision to have virtual high school start at 7:30 a.m. in the spring semester. The reasons for this schedule adjustment are unclear. I’m sure there was plenty of time and effort put into making this choice, but I am of the opinion that it is an extremely poor one. Starting school an hour earlier benefits neither students nor teachers.
I understand that in the past, the early class time allowed working parents to get their children to school before having to go to work themselves. I am also aware that starting school early allows plenty of time for after-school activities. These would both be solid arguments if we were actually going to school. But we are not. I can think of no compelling reason as to why we must be finished with the school day an hour earlier when our after-school activities have been put on hold.
It is scientifically proven that sleep has a big impact on one’s well-being. According to an article titled “Sleep and Teens” on uclahealth.org, the average teenager will naturally have trouble sleeping before “10:00 or 11:00 pm.” The article also states that teens “still need an average of nine hours of sleep at night.” Therefore, it is illogical to ask teenagers to be awake an hour earlier for no reason at all.
Many students are struggling in virtual school. Having spoken to my peers, it is clear that grades are slipping. I know from experience in my classes that attendance has been far from stellar. Finding the motivation to be successful in virtual school is extremely difficult for many students. Making students report to class an hour earlier will only worsen this problem. Students will be less awake during class and therefore less engaged. They will have trouble focusing and remembering what they are taught. Some students might even stop attending their first class altogether.
Recently, FCPS has claimed that students’ mental health matters to them. Why, then, would FCPS put a schedule in place that can only be detrimental to our mental health? Under normal circumstances, teenagers are under a lot of stress. Teens have to balance school, sports, clubs, jobs, family life, future plans, and more. Adding a global pandemic and the current strained situation of our country into the mix makes the problem even worse. The isolation and lack of extracurricular activities where teens usually socialize certainly doesn’t help either. Now more than ever, teenagers need to get enough sleep.
Having school start at 7:30 a.m. will cause much more harm than good. Instead of just claiming to care about the well-being of its students, FCPS needs to start showing it. However, if FCPS can give a legitimate reason for making this decision, I am all ears.
Ivy Coldren is a sophomore at Urbana High School.
