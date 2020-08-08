While it is true that our economic disaster is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it still remains aggravating to hear government officials, especially governors who appear on the news regularly as talking heads, refuse to take their share of the blame for the economic downfall.
Instead of the panic reaction back in March when the cases began mounting, i.e., completely shutting down all but “essential” services, a controlled rollback of our economy could have minimized the financial disaster.
Businesses could have remained open with limited hardship by requiring masks to be worn and social distancing, at least for indoor activities. By making these mandatory, not optional, most businesses could have been able to continue at least at a survivability level, minimizing the bankruptcies and unemployment that have ruined our economy.
But no, these politicians went into panic mode and closed most everything down, and still today have maintained unreasonable limits rather than just making masks and distancing mandatory. This is especially galling now that we are deep into the summer, with no relief in sight, knowing that this uniquely bizarre-behaving virus (gets worse in hot weather) may have been man-made, the result of some sort of questionable experimentation, or research in Chinese labs?
Whether this makes a vaccine more or less likely to be produced is unknown, but so long as the country stays in semi-shutdown mode, the economy will never recover, and the longer-term implications of that may be worse than the shorter-term viral ones.
