The Frederick News Post editorial board is almost always spot on in my opinion. However, I have to take issue with the May 10 “Our View" ("County Council's rezoning denial ignores imminent change").
The board expressed its view that the County Council’s denial of the Windridge Properties rezoning request for a change from “agricultural use” to “general industrial use” was wrong.
It stated that the crux of the issue — the applicant failing to prove a current “change in the neighborhood” – was more or less splitting hairs since the Quantum Loophole/Eastalco property right next door and the southwestern end of the county certainly will be filled with data centers.
There are several issues here.
First, the “change in the neighborhood” criterion for exceptions to the Livable Frederick master plan is a critical element of county control over excessive development — industrial, residential, commercial, or otherwise.
To violate it based on a future possible change is absurd. Exceptions to the master plan are exceedingly rare and must stay that way.
Councilman Steve McKay was right to hold the line.
Second, there is nothing inevitable about future data center development at all.
In fact, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater campaigned on a number of themes that are incompatible with multiple data centers.
They are major reasons I and plenty of Frederick Countians voted for her.
The board seems to think that data centers are a “low burden land use.”
Are they kidding? Data centers use obscene amounts of energy — something that, together with impervious surfaces, contributes to climate change.
Water usage, although ostensibly environmentally beneficial if using wastewater, is still questionable given the unknown effects on the water bodies receiving the discharge.
There is also the nuisance noise that may lower residential property values in the nearby neighborhoods.
Third, certain developers, including those on the county’s Affordable Housing Council, believe that development is inevitable and that those of us trying to put the brakes on excessive or impractical development are yokels “who just don’t get it.”
In fact, it’s the developers who don’t get it.
They, through our elected officials, answer to us, the taxpaying, voting residents of this county. Elected officials and developers of all stripes would be wise to remember that.
With sincere respect, I hope the editorial board will re-think its positions on rezoning denials and data centers. Increases in the tax base and these other issues are hardly good reasons to object to the County Council’s wise decision.
