I’d like to offer my thoughts on Nicholas Goldberg’s article (Page A11 in Wednesday’s edition of the Frederick News-Post), “Are Joe Biden and Dianne Feinstein too old to do their jobs?”
Let’s first start with the adage, “Age is just a number.” True, some age better than others. We all are acquainted with relatives and friends who at various stages of their life should voluntarily retire from their careers and use their experience and talents in various other positions and activities. Medically speaking, there are people who because of health problems must choose early retirement. But, there are many seniors (I dislike the term “elderly”) who maintain their innate intelligence, capabilities and energy into their ninth decade, and it is foolish to assume that everyone over a certain age should be sitting in a rocking chair enjoying a beautiful sunset.
Goldberg cites several politicians he thinks should retire from public service voluntarily. I don’t disagree with some of his examples, but I do think that it is foolish to assume the notion that we all age the same way.
I am almost 89, and I just published my second book; I am politically active; I take care of my finances; and I try to make correct decisions concerning my life style. Some of my friends are not so fortunate. And yes, there are politicians in Congress who should have “hung up their hats” and graciously retired from public service. But it is dangerous to make a general rule about ageism. It is more reasonable to allow an intelligent and engaged individual, hopefully, to decide when he or she is no longer able to fulfill their responsibilities. And if they need some encouragement about this important decision, then it should be offered. In the meantime, I think 80 is the new 70.
Alice Haber
Frederick
Ms.Haber,
Well written with excellent points. Glad to have an opportunity to agree with you on a topic. Also, it is nice to hear you have been blessed with such vitality at 89 years of age.
But as you point out some politicians, and many people, fail to recognize their diminishing mental sharpness and they should surrender to playing a less direct role
Just one word of caution as you self evaluate personally. You zealously support the progressive agenda and President Biden/ Don't you wonder, or has it not given you pause, that you could have been so mistaken of the outcomes of that support.
