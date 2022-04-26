We are smack dab in the middle of an election year, and with candidates requesting our votes, I thought of an interesting concept. Should elected officials be required to disclose their credit scores? Let that sink in for a while.
An individual has to prove credit worthiness to rent housing, acquire a loan (home, auto, student loan, credit card, recreational vehicle, etc.), open a bank account, maintain certain clearances, and acquire certain jobs. This credit worthiness is a moment in time. However it tells lenders, landlords and employers how responsible one is at that time.
Elected officials make critical financial decisions throughout their tenure (cough, sometimes long careers). Should they have lower credit scores, will they be responsible enough for our government coffers? In my opinion, the answer is no. If one is unable to maintain a high credit score, proving financial responsibility, they surely will not be responsible with spending government funds.
Let me explain the credit score and the importance of those three digits. An individual’s score ranges from 0 to 900. The ranges below are indicators of how much risk an individual is at the moment. A score below 540 demonstrates high risk or lack of responsibility; 541 to 620 demonstrates moderate risk of responsibility; 621 to 680 demonstrates a better risk of responsibility; 681 to 740 demonstrates good responsibility; and 741 and above demonstrates very strong responsibility.
So, the next time a candidate for public office reaches out to you for your vote, ask them for their credit scores. Those three digits could mean the difference between a financially irresponsible politician and one who spends our tax dollars with great control. I for one want my elected officials to be 741 and above!
Daniel Cowell
Myersville
