Nearly all police chiefs within any major metropolitan area are appointed by the mayor and then then ratified by their council. The reason this point is so critical is nearly all of the city police agencies currently under fire for police misuse of authority, their chiefs were most likely appointed by the mayors of those cities. These same mayors are now practicing the art of deflection. It can’t be their fault, they’re with the protesters! It reminds me of the actor Claude Rains line when he was forced to close Rick’s Café in the movie Casablanca “I’m shocked to find out that gambling is going on.”
Those of us who worked within the system aren’t shocked. These unscrupulous political officials and their police chief lackeys know full well what’s going on and have gladly turned their back on it, until something happens. I’m betting most of these chiefs got a lay of the land well before they took their chief’s job. They knew the circumstances, yet their ambition outweighed everything.
I’m betting many of these chiefs came in as “change agents.” They knew that the elected officials who appointed them had already neutered their disciplinary powers to keep labor peace. That’s the way it works. One only needs to look at the pension funding issues in many major cities. It works the same way. Fund pie in the sky unsustainable pensions, please everybody, don’t bother with the cost, and hope you’re on to a higher political office before the bills come due. Well they're due!
Many of the “change agents” go from city to city and coast to coast. They are shopped around as candidates by organizations like the IACP, PERF, etc. Get forced out in one city, move on to another. When you look at cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Memphis, etc. and wonder what’s wrong with the police departments, you only need to look at the elected officials. Many have no idea about due diligence.
The officer accused of killing George Floyd had many citizen complaints. Even if one third were sustained, why was he still working the street and even more astounding, why was he serving a field training officer? Chicago had the same issue with Laquan McDonald. Rahm Emanuel tried to cover it up, got caught and then was very glad to dump his police chief. He was the mayor and a member of the right political party, so he wasn’t getting sacrificed. Martin O’Malley did the same thing in Baltimore, yet he gets a free pass.
No one is against holding police accountable for misconduct. However, when elected officials start speaking about police misconduct, they need to look in the mirror, because they created a lot of messes these police departments are in.
Good article, but it won't fly with the left. [ninja]
Democratic Party members all!
It took all that to say the mayor’s made their bed?
