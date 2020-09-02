What Washington, D.C. not understand about the economy is often there is no money to pay the rent.
In Frederick County, the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report bears this out. It says working people living above the poverty line cannot afford basic costs. This is a local problem that hurts, and I congratulate all in Frederick who are helping to alleviate this suffering.
Let’s go to the national debacle that exists and exacerbates our local problem. In the order of need:
1. Health care for all. Why is the federal government trying to take health care away from 20 million Americans. If Obamacare collapses how will it effect health policies that manage to survive.
2. The assault on Social Security and Medicare. If payroll taxes are reduced then these programs have a good chance of disappearing. Eventually.
3. How many reading this get Social Security, and depend on it? What happens to us and our love ones if this is taken away?
4. If there are millions of Americans out of work why isn’t stimulus and unemployment funds flowing? Oh, almost forgot, if this unemployment thing keeps up I wonder how long it will take before pensioners lose those benefits?
5. Stock market? It is for the Top 10 percent. If the Top 10 percent let the bottom of the economy collapse, how long do they figure they will last? If the market goes into a downturn then pension funding is in bigger trouble.
This small reflection is a tidbit of what is disturbing in Washington, and they just do not get it. Frederick is a small reflection to the national problem.
Think about that darn camel and needle scenario.
William Dolan
Mount Airy
