Frederick News-Post contributor Rick Blatchford called for a national audit of our presidential elections in his Nov. 25 column, "Time for comprehensive nationwide election audit." That's not a bad idea. But he stated that "Leftists say that 'it’s a dangerous idea' to question the legitimacy of elections."
On the contrary, it was President Trump on Election Night who dangerously declared himself the winner before half the votes were even counted. The president did not call for an audit. He did not call for a recount. He did not call for all the votes to be counted even once.
He called for states to stop counting votes. He said over and over again that the election was illegitimate. The "leftists" did not say it. The president said it. And he still does.
Something tells me that if President Trump had won the Electoral College in this election, Mr. Blatchford would not be calling for an audit. Mr. Blatchford's one-sided, copycat columns rarely stand up to scrutiny. I'm disappointed that the News-Post continues to publish them.
