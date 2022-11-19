With the 2022 election still going, with several races still in flux, does anyone else feel like their head is swimming?
Between Election Day, early voting, mail-in ballots and electronic mail-in ballots, I’m amazed the election board can keep all the different parts straight. With so many moving parts, is it any wonder that some are genuinely concerned that the results are fair and true?
I would like to propose a novel idea. A day designated as Election Day (say, the second Tuesday in November), where the polls are open and the people go to vote. Those who are unable to be there that day, whether because of travel or other circumstances, can request an absentee ballot. Maybe then we could get results in a timely manner.
And while on my soap box, how about being able to prove who you are through an ID? I don’t think the voter suppression excuse is valid. Do we have flying suppression or banking suppression due to those examples of places where ID is required? I believe this and the above recommendations would do a lot to increase confidence in our election results.
