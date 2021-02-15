We are well aware of the growing gulf between elected Republicans and Democrats, especially in Washington. The only way significant legislation gets passed today is when one party has sufficient votes in both houses to do so by itself.
Not one Republican voted for the Affordable Care Act, and the 2018 tax-reform bill had no Democratic votes. One party celebrates while the other, representing the other half of the country, begins to plan how it can reverse everything when it returns to power. This is unacceptable and serves only the interests of the Democrat/Republican duopoly. But it is miserably failing us.
Here are two election reforms that can force our representatives to more reasonable positions. Neither requires a constitutional amendment. First, make Ranked Choice Voting widespread. This means voters rank the candidates on their ballot. If no one has a majority of first-place votes, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated. Voters who preferred the departing candidate would have their second-choice vote counted instead. The process would be repeated until one candidate receives a majority. Second, create larger congressional districts with multiple representatives in each.
How will this help? Right now, in almost every congressional district, primaries are won by candidates on the extreme left or right. And, because of gerrymandering, the vast majority of seats in Congress are safely blue or red. But most Americans don’t have extreme viewpoints, left or right.
These changes will result in legislators with more nuanced positions on most issues. We may have a Representative who is pro-choice and a fiscal conservative, and another who advocates for both a strong military and an aggressive agenda on climate change. They will find it easier to work together to get things done for the folks who elected them. This would also create an environment far more receptive to additional political parties—which would also compel legislators to collaborate. Every district would become a swing district, and it would be far less likely anyone’s agenda is “dead on arrival.”
We, not those we send to Washington, have to make this happen. I have already told my Representative and our two Senators I will not vote for their reelection unless they support this or similar legislation. Why? Because this great country will not be able to solve any of the pressing problems we face with our current political divisions. I urge you to do the same.
