I just wanted to take a moment to publicly thank our election judges, poll watchers and others maintaining our most precious resource, the right for self determination. In the pandemic, and outside of one, their devotion to duty and selfless actions are the perfect antidote to a seemingly relentless toxic and depressing stream of news and invective.
A family member had to adjust a registration for address and vote today, and with the line all the way out to the left centerfield fence on the baseball field at TJ, that family member was in and out in 90 minutes.
Amazing job, just amazing. America is beautiful because of the selfless devotion of people dedicated to upholding our Constitution. And always will be. We already are great. Cheers, Americans, and particularly, our election workers.
