There are some elected officials, candidates and voters who say that they think our elections are fraudulent. Here’s a few questions for them:
Elected officials: If the elections are rigged, how did you win? Was your election fraudulent? During your time in office, what steps have you taken to improve our elections?
Candidates: If you believe that elections are rigged, do you think you have a chance? If not, why are you running?
Voters: If elections are rigged, why are you going to vote? Isn’t it just a waste of time? Maybe you should just stay home.
To all of them: Why don’t you try to convince the majority that our elections are rigged? Why don’t you provide some proof?
The answer is that there is no proof. No evidence at all that our elections are rigged has ever been presented to the public. If your candidate loses an election, it is because the majority of voters preferred another.
No one wants to be a loser, but the biggest loser is the one who cannot admit defeat and learn.
