In a recent Wall Street Journal article, Professor Sai Prakash made the point that the state electors chosen to serve as members of the Electoral College should be free to choose whomever they want and that the “Framers created the electoral system because they decided that the well-informed elites could best judge who ought to serve as the nation’s chief executive."
This seems like a move to further put power into the hands of the politically connected — or elite — and away from the country’s citizens. I find it hard to believe that was the Framer's intention.
The Electoral College is guided by the states. Generally speaking, electors are separate groups chosen by the state’s political parties and are only candidates for Electoral College participation until Election Day, when the presidential candidate chosen by the state's voters is decided. Then, the elector candidates of the party whose presidential candidate wins the most votes in that state are assigned the duty of casting their state’s electoral votes for president.
In essence this means that the state’s citizens select which group of state-chosen electors will vote on their behalf. If once selected those electors can vote for whomever they choose (including someone that isn’t even on the ballot) instead of acting as agents representing the choice of the majority of the state’s population, then all the popular vote does is transfer your voting rights to someone else.
As most everyone understands, choosing a president via a popular vote on a national level renders much of the U.S. irrelevant since a relatively few, densely populated areas will decide who becomes president. Freeing an elector to vote for whoever they want to and potentially go against the wishes of the state’s citizens only serves to create a similar problem at the state level, namely ignoring the wishes of the individual voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.