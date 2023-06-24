I read with interest several items in the weekend edition of June 17-18.
There seems to be a sentiment that the recent contest for the redesign of the Frederick County flag was unsatisfactory to some "creative" professionals because it was an open, citizen-based contest.
This was, in my opinion, the best way to conduct the selection. With the exception of the final winner among three finalists, any citizen could vote for the design they liked best. That is called democracy.
Last time I checked, there was nothing stopping any professional designers from submitting an entry. If their designs are judged superior, they deserve to win.
But they do not get to "gatekeep" the amateurs out. Art is subjective and a small elite of artists don't get to tell people what art is, or in this case, the best design for a flag.
The criticisms I read in your pages sound like the worst kind of elitism. Just because you didn't like the winner doesn't mean the contest was unfair.
As with any democracy, those who take the time to vote get a greater say than those who don't.
