This is not meant to put political emphasis on the coronavirus pandemic, but to be a lesson for young adults.
Do you like the empty shelves in the grocery stores? Well, get used it. That is the look stores will have if we continue on the path to Socialism.
Ask your parents, or better still, your grandparents about the news reports of conditions in stores in the Soviet Union, or more recently in Cuba and Venezuela. The stores were all short of everything. The politicians, bureaucrats and elite got all the commodities. The ordinary people got what was left. Everyone in authority promised equal pay and treatment for all, but the gap between the haves and have nots just grew and grew. I hope you are a connected have.
This now is just a blip caused by hoarders and people scared by the circumstances of the day and will clear up. There are signs that supplies are returning.
Remember this, when Election Day rolls around. You control the destiny of the country.
Barbara Kane
Ijamsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.