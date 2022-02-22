We need to get rid of masks in schools. At least Virginia has got it right to make masks optional. The teachers there say they will resign over it. If that is the case, the teachers should move on. We don’t need those who think they are above the needs of the students.
When did the teachers unions start making policy? The school boards should listen to the parents as they are the ones that elect you. If not, they can be voted out, too. Parents, send your kids to private schools if you can. The public school systems are broke for the most part, and no help is in sight.
