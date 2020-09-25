With the passage of the Ending Youth Homelessness Act of 2018, the state of Maryland set its sight on the following:
- Fund services designed for youth, including outreach, drop-in centers, emergency shelter, time-limited housing, and permanent housing;
- Address disproportionate representation of youth of color and LGBTQ youth by focusing on service-provider capacity building, performance standards, and equitable outcomes;
- Prioritize youth engagement by requiring inclusion of youth in grant making and program evaluation activities and supporting youth participation;
- Ensure ongoing data collection to identify the causes of youth homelessness.
According to the 2017 Youth Reach census and survey of unaccompanied youth in Maryland, there are at least 2,425 “unaccompanied homeless youth,” or youth aged 24 and younger who are unstably housed or homeless, and not with a parent or guardian. LGBTQ youth and youth of color are dramatically overrepresented in the total number. According to the Maryland State Department of Education, there were 17,928 public school students in the state who lacked a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence during school year 2018-19. In Frederick County alone, there were 941 FCPS students who were homeless.
Existing housing and services for youth in Maryland are inadequate. Youth homelessness exists in every county in Maryland, yet only four jurisdictions have housing programs designed for homeless youth. Unaccompanied homeless youth are forced to stay in unstable and unsafe living situations. Homelessness exposes youth to an increased risk of violence, human trafficking, and exploitation, resulting in a higher incidence of mental and physical health problems, substance abuse, justice system involvement, unemployment, and school dropout. These harms have significant human and economic costs.
Over the last six years, Maryland has increasingly recognized the unique needs of young people living on their own and experiencing housing instability. Meanwhile, homelessness is on the rise among youth and young adults between the age of 16-24. Specialized strategies and interventions are necessary to prevent and end homelessness for high-risk groups.
In its 2019 Annual Report on Homelessness, the Maryland Interagency Council on Homelessness made a number of legislative and policy recommendations that include:
- Reduce non-chronic homelessness through the expansion of rapid rehousing programs;
- Support workforce development opportunities to increase the earning potential for households experiencing homelessness;
- Address homelessness statewide through the alignment of community resources to respond within each jurisdiction in Maryland.
Further outlined in the report is one goal specifically for youth experiencing homelessness — ensure homeless youth 16-24 years of age have access to quality housing, education, and employment options statewide. Objectives for achieving this goal include:
- Address service needs of youth and young adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness;
- Increase options for youth and youth adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness;
- Eliminate education barriers for youth experiencing homelessness by supporting local partners as they work to meet the needs of the state plan;
- Build system collaborations between workforce partners by identifying opportunities for training and placement of the homeless job seeker.
Service providers and advocates, working in partnership with state and local government, and philanthropic organizations, will continue to:
- Develop a shared understanding of what it means to end youth homelessness and establish the metrics to measure progress;
- Project the full range of resources needed to end youth homelessness, identify resource gaps, and recommend new investments in order to help set budget and policy priorities;
- Improve the use of data on youth experiencing homelessness to identify needs and plans;
- Build an evidence base for successful strategies to prevent and end youth homelessness;
- Advance strategies to support innovation and experimentation at the local level to increase the scale, performance, and range of trauma-informed, age-appropriate services and housing options.
In 2020, the governor allocated $1 million in special funding for services targeted to unaccompanied homeless youth. Funding requests to support programming totaled $3.7 million. The funds were distributed to 10 communities within the state, and used to fund rapid rehousing with extended rental assistance for youth, as well as drop-in centers, emergency shelter, and workforce development.
For Maryland to accomplish the goal of ensuring youth experiencing homelessness have access to quality housing, education and employment options, increased funding of homeless youth services statewide beyond the $1 million is desperately needed. Appropriating the right amount of funding aligned to the need will help strengthen the capacity of Maryland communities to serve the growing numbers of vulnerable youth who are struggling to make their way towards a sustainable and prosperous future.
Ed Hinde is the executive director of the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.