I never thought I would say this, but it is time to ban smoking in public areas in the city of Frederick, such as sidewalks, unless the enforcement strategy is changed.
Almost every morning I take an electric blower to the sidewalk of the property for the business I work for on Market Street to clean it from the previous day’s activity. Every day there are 50 to 100-plus cigarette butts on the ground regardless of trash cans in the area everywhere.
Now, apparently littering is not a violation and/or it is not being enforced. I am assuming it is the police department’s responsibility and I am sure they do not want to be running around writing tickets for littering.
I could be wrong, but it looks like we have beefed up the parking ticket enforcement personnel, so can’t we give them the responsibility?
Their focus is parking enforcement, which equals revenue, and it seems the city takes this very seriously based on what I have seen. It can start with warnings, and then tickets can be issued.
I have seen people throw their cigarette butts right on the ground in front of police officers with no concerns whatsoever. Most of the time those that do this are the ones loitering all day on Market Street or Carroll Creek that I have been told cannot be enforced because it is unconstitutional. The same can apply to all trash, not just cigarette butts. The issue is also at night. Smoking has been banned in restaurants, so those who smoke go outside and this only adds to the problem. We have an active night life in the city.
I personally no longer have a problem with banning cigarettes as I see no value to them whatsoever except that the government is addicted to the tax revenue.
You can never go wrong with a clean, safe and diversified city.
Blaine Young
Frederick
We will get more fires if we completely ban smoking.
Smokers are nasty stinky people, can’t stand em.
“ I personally no longer have a problem with banning cigarettes as I see no value to them ”
And the authoritarian impulse rears it’s ugly head. Self-centered arrogance revealing the underlying thought process that he knows what is best for others and he will use government to force others to comply with his prejudices.
No thanks. Big government conservatives are the worst.
"I see no value to them whatsoever" says Buh Lane. Funny, that`s the same way
the citizens of Frederick think of you!
You do not seem very popular, buh-laine. Go figure.
Hey Blaine, when does the "Work Here, Play Here" phase of the Jefferson Technology Park kick in? All we see so far is high density housing.
Blaine, FDK doesn't want you. Go run for mayor in Baltimore...they love politicians like you.
Would there be any more enforcement on a city cigarette ban than there is with the litter laws? Or are we talking about a county or state-wide ban. In that case, it might be better to just increase cigarette taxes.
Increasing the cigarette tax won't stopped those people who choose to smoke and toss their butts out anywhere they want. If you add a tax, make sure it is labeled as an environmental tax to get those not so smart people thinking about their disgusting habit of tossing their butts where they please.
So Blaine, are you blowing them off the sidewalk into the street and not picking them up? Really stupid for someone who thinks they should be Mayor. God please help Frederick City and County from corruption!!!!
[thumbup]Sofanna, I bet it never even occurred to Blaine that was a bad thing for him to do.
That's what it sounded like.
There always a law against sweeping anything off the sidewalk into the street. You are to sweep it and pick it up and place in trash can!! Each property owner is responsible for their sidewalk.
The unsanitary factor, in these difficult times, may convince more residents to let the street cleaning machine handle them.
Is that an escort service he's sweeping up near?
Another campaign LTE from Blaine, as he prepares to run for Mayor. Frederick can vote for him, if they want. I am glad that he isn't running for anything in the County.
Too many Republicans just pull the R lever.
I’m wondering how he, a rogue republican, is planning to convince BLUE Frederick city to support and vote for him.
With more lies than Trump, Kelly.
Why does the FNP keep posting letters from this buffoon? We have all had enough of this guy, quite obvious by the pathetic result of his last run for public office. How about we all stop posting comments -remember even bad publicity is better than no publicity at all.
Good question enuf?? I had enough of Blaine in his 4 year stint as a faux commissioner.
Blaine,
Go and stay away as you once promised. We will never forget your poor behavior while in office.
It isn't very pretty what a town without pity can do. But it may be fair.
Blaine misses the old days, long gone
when his whims would be acted upon
he's older and wiser
still sells fertilizer
but now it's for NaturaLawn®.
arm, I hope your limerick sabbatical is almost over. There haven’t been many of late and I miss them.
your adoring public
OMG, there is a serious business that gave him a job!?
Pushing a spreader. Seasonal employment
No, he spreads fertilizer all year long.
You can go wrong taking money from developers.
Ba’lane is a janitor now?
He found a job that he is compenate doing. Please don't make fun of him.
Cigarette butts should not be put in trash cans. They catch them on fire. Not many ash trays out in public. I get mad when I see people fling them out the windows of moving cars, not realizing the wind will spark them back up. I've had several come in my open windows from cars in front of me and in one case burned the seat. Stupid people.
You must have been driving pretty close.
Nope....4-5 car lengths behind...it flew up and then in. Last week I had one hit the ground in front of me and stick, still burning, in my radiator. Also had one come in the sun roof several years back. As dry as it can be, that's a great way to start brush fires too. Either don't smoke in your car or get a $!$#^ ash tray.
I see them too and I am not driving close ... and it is not cool.
They used to put ash trays in cars, but social engineering did away with them.
It is still common to find them though sometimes it is an optional "smokers package". But of course a smoker could just keep something in their car to put the butts in.
Could use an old aluminum can with a plastic lid.
They also had ash trays with sand under them in a bag so they could sit on most any surface without moving much (unless you're cornering at 50 mph).
21 July 2018: FNP "According to a news release issued last week, the Downtown Frederick Partnership recently received a Keep America Beautiful grant to purchase 30 cigarette butt receptacles from a recycling company called TerraCycle. Members of the Department of Public Works put them up along Market and Patrick streets, locations that Partnership officials “strategically” chose because they are transition points for pedestrians throughout downtown. Once the receptacles are filled, the butts will be recycled through TerraCycle’s free recycling program.
The receptacles are officials’ response to an effort that city resident Phil LeBlanc spearheaded with a number of Neighborhood Advisory Council 11 volunteers that resulted in the collection of more than 28,000 cigarette butts within a select downtown radius between Feb. 21 and April 17.
The butts are set for display inside a plastic container at the Carroll Creek trellis during the August first Saturday along with informational signage about the problems cigarette litter creates downtown. The event, which members of the NAC 11 litter committee and the city’s sustainability committee are helping put on with the Partnership, is set for 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4."
