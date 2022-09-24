Even though my wife and I moved just across the Washington County line a while back, we are both Fredericktonians; both Thomas Johnson graduates. When we say, “Let’s go downtown,” we’re certainly not talking about Hagerstown.
I have always considered myself a foodie, and my waistline confirms that. In my travels, both leisure and business, I always proudly tell people that Frederick is one of the best culinary cities on the East Coast. Well, Frederick, you’re ruining that status.
Listen restauranteurs, I get it; COVID hurt bad. If you were able to survive, you lost revenue, employees and patrons. However, it’s time to reflect back to pre-COVID and think about what made your restaurant successful. I’ll tell you one thing that didn’t: telling people you’re closing at 8:30 or 9 p.m. because it’s not busy. Furthermore, when your employees are gleefully telling your patrons, “You can come in, but we’re closing soon,” and the vacuum cleaners start firing up while you’re finishing up our appetizers, it sends the wrong message.
I’ve heard many restaurant and bar owners tell me it’s just not worth it to stay open late because it costs more to keep the lights on than close early. They reference the fact that no one comes in late anymore. Well, no kidding. You’re screaming it loud and clear that you don’t want to accommodate us after 9 p.m. You see, you’re putting the egg before the chicken. You think you should close because no one is there, yet people aren’t there because of the environment you’ve created.
For over 6 years now, my golf buddies and I have always called Thursday nights BNO (boys’ night out). We started it because we wanted to get out and watch football on Thursday nights. We would almost always end up in the lower level of a certain seafood restaurant that would stay open until the game ended — and often beyond. Now we can’t find a place to watch the end of the first half. We spent a lot of money in this place and others. We often chose quite pricey dinners and continued with beer and football.
We went to this specific place this past Thursday, and the staffer who used to have a beer waiting for us when we walked in told us we might as well not sit down because they’re closing early. This is virtually every restaurant and bar in Frederick. We aren’t looking to hang from the light fixtures at 2 a.m., we just want to watch a football game.
Sure, there may be some pains along the way if you choose to get back to the normal, more accommodating hours, but you’ll eventually make it clear that you want to be there for us. At this point, I’m not sure many of you restaurant owners deserve our business. You’ve lost your way, and it’s time to find it again.
