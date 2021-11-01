Your report “City considers new procurement guidelines” (News-Post 10/20) describes city officials tying themselves in knots over how to rewrite procurement rules to help their favored groups: locals, women, minorities, small businesses, whatever.
They are consumed with the complexities of how large the set-asides and weightings should be. Is there no one in city government who will speak up for us taxpayers and say: Enough with this favor-mongering, this virtue signaling, this moral preening. Let value for taxpayer money be the sole criterion for city hiring and procurement.
Peter Samuel
Frederick
