I have always supported doing away with single-use plastic bags.
Unfortunately, the proposed ban exposes another plastics issue. While not single-use, many or even most reusable bags are coated with a type of plastic that eventually breaks down into the microplastics so prevalent now in even deep-ocean fish.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said: “This is going to become a health emergency in the not-too-distant future.”
I propose that that future has been a large plastic island floating in the ocean for quite some time already.
The proposed ban is such a small step, but why does this important environmental issue have to take so long to implement, and be so piecemeal?
Maryland led the nation in instituting trauma care for accident victims.
Plastics pollution is equivalent to environmental trauma. Let’s lead the nation again and help fix the problem.
