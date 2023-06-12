After reading the story “Work on Quantum Loophole comes to a stop” (The Frederick News-Post, June 3-4), I was excited to see the June 6 headline “Trone and Young meet with Quantum Loophole officials.”
Initially, I thought the story would share how these two prominent politicians quickly responded to Quantum Loophole’s serious environmental violations.
Instead, the story says Trone and Young lauded Quantum Loophole for bringing data centers (and revenue) to Frederick County.
Trone downplayed the violations as just a “bump in the road.”
Let’s take a closer look at this so-called “bump in the road.”
The MDE estimates that each day for a month, Quantum Loophole dumped about 72,000 gallons of possibly contaminated water into Tuscarora Creek.
The News-Post reported that contaminants identified in the groundwater at the old Eastalco site include fluoride, cyanide, and perchloroethylene.
All of the people, including children, who played, fished, and swam in Tuscarora Creek were potentially put in harm’s way. Tell them it was a “bump in the road.”
An environmental covenant is on this site to protect the public. When Quantum Loophole bought the Eastalco site, it knew about the covenant and its obligation to adhere to its requirements, including testing water prior to releasing it into public waterways.
While government officials may see data centers as an economic windfall, these companies are not above the law.
Data centers are yet to be built in Frederick County, but already, Quantum Loophole is racking up numerous environmental violations.
The MDE has also cited the company for damaging creeks and violating permit requirements as it crossed wetlands and floodplains in Montgomery County while running the fiberoptic line from Virginia.
A June 7 Frederick News-Post editorial chides Quantum Loophole for its environmental violations and communication lapses and, at the same time, praises data centers as having “a low impact, with few employees making few demands for services.”
That may be so, but data centers are not low impact on the environment or surrounding community. We need only look at Northern Virginia’s experience for their true impact.
Data centers require a tremendous amount of power and water and often exceed acceptable noise and pollution limits.
The county needs to get out in front of data center development. Before development approvals go further, we need to understand data centers’ true impact and Frederick County needs to pass laws that set very high standards for the data center industry.
