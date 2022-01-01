With all due respect to Board of Contributors member Rick Blatchford, he’ll do well read from Matthew 7 and Luke 6 on the need to focus on larger, not smaller transgressions. At length, on Dec. 29, he blasts some miscreants who allegedly “obstructed streets and sidewalks,” and others who (according to the not-so-reliable Breitbart News) “chased two men down the street, shouting obscenities.”
Does Mr. Blatchford know that convicted, pardoned fraudster Steve Bannon once helmed Breitbart? Or that Bannon now openly seeks to take over our entire “election apparatus?” Or that he compares the Jan. 6, 2021 raid on the U.S. Capitol to the Allies storming the beaches at Normandy?
Such perfidy on Bannon’s part begs the question: Does Mr. Blatchford similarly defer to such convicts as Mike Flynn, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort? In any case, he implicitly touts ‘the long arm of the law for thee and thine, with a nod and a wink for me and mine.’ Neither said Gospels nor our democracy can abide such misrule; moving forward, let equal justice be our goal.
John McQueen
Frederick
